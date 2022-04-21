Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.82.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,716. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

