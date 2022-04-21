Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for $1,949.32 or 0.04711032 BTC on exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $557.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00033895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00103396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,157 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

