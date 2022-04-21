Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Up 1%

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (LON:PSH – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,960 ($38.51) and last traded at GBX 2,960 ($38.51). Approximately 92,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 155,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,930 ($38.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,791.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,863.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

