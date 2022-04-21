Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
PVL stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.25.
