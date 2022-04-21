Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Cap of $57.91 Million

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $57.91 million and $274,876.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 202,708,568 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

