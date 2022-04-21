Peet DeFi (PTE) Price Reaches $1.06

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.54 or 0.07375959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,241.01 or 0.99876179 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

