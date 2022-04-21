Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $656.68

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 656.68 ($8.54) and traded as high as GBX 773.20 ($10.06). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 767 ($9.98), with a volume of 1,931,839 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.43) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.71) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.68) to GBX 742 ($9.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 790.33 ($10.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 719.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 657.44. The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 37.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,326.70). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.50), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,744,638.26).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

