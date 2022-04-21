PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBF. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE PBF opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,021 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.