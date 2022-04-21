PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

