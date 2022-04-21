Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 933,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.00 and a beta of -0.12. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Paya by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

