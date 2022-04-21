Pax Dollar Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $942.29 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00072502 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.