Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.10

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.10 and traded as high as C$17.00. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 102,062 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.9294444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.