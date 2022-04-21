Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.86

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.60. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 4,597,934 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Party City Holdco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $419.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 3.62.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $698.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

