PARSIQ Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and $1.24 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00274805 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005037 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $750.66 or 0.01801226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003234 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.