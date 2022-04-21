ParkinGo Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $3,142.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,639.08 or 0.99875614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00026013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

