Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Cap of $16.70 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07346401 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.29 or 1.00501814 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036075 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,987,861 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

