Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,008.7% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $20.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $605.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,960. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.32 and a 200-day moving average of $537.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.16.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

