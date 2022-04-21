Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $297.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.86), with a volume of 51557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.