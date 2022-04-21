PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PACW. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

PACW stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $99,414,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,491,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,103,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

