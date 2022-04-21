Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $166.97 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.