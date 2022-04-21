PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.21.

PACCAR stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,070,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

