Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,750 ($35.78) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXIG. Shore Capital raised shares of Oxford Instruments to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, March 11th.

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,270 ($29.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,600 ($20.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,830 ($36.82). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,110.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,260.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

