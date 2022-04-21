Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$2.20 price objective on the stock.
