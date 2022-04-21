O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading Up 3.1%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating)’s share price were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 48,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 79,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter.

