Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 16,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,696,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

