Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $275.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

