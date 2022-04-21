Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

