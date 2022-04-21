Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.38. 7,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

