Orient Walt Market Capitalization Tops $754,781.40 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $754,781.40 and approximately $25,257.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

