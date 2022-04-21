Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lowered by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,525. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

