Oppenheimer Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.