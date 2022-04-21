Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,730 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.52% of Onto Innovation worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

ONTO stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

