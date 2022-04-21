Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $84.42 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 381,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.