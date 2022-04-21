Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.