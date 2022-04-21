Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $122.50

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.50, but opened at $126.64. Omega Flex shares last traded at $126.64, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 20.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

