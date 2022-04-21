Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 12,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,260. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

