Oikos Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Oikos has a market capitalization of $976,272.13 and $13,592.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.31 or 0.07372685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.98 or 1.00278915 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00034954 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

