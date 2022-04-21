Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28). 15,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 450,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

