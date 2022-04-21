Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.31 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.48 billion to $40.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $40.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. 459,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,708,291. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

