Oasis Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $51.47 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $789.32 million and approximately $51.47 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

