Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$87.50 and last traded at C$86.80. Approximately 179,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 441,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.40.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 88.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.