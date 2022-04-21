Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEIGet Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$87.50 and last traded at C$86.80. Approximately 179,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 441,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 88.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16.

Nuvei Company Profile (TSE:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

