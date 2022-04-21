NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 74,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,528,786 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,426. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $13,600,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 854,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 126.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 643,099 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,770,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 421,414 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.