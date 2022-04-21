NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Down 4.1%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. 124,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,166,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NOV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NOV by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NOV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 293,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

