Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $30,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $13.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

