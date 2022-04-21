Northeast Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 240,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

