Northeast Investment Management Takes $414,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.10. 38,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.