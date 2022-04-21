Northeast Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.40. 23,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,979. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

