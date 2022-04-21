Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,430 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,376 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 237,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,190. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

