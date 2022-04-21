Northeast Investment Management Has $250,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,613 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

NYSE CI traded down $4.28 on Thursday, hitting $264.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,823. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average of $226.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

