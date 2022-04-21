North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $43,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $13.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.31 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.95.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.